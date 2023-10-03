McGregor In WC Still Cut-Off, Without Food & Fuel – Gift Of The Givers

Humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, says the Cape Winelands town of McGregor has requested urgent help after being hit hard by inclement weather conditions.

The organisation said that the community had been isolated following heavy downpours over a week ago, with the bridge connecting the town to Robertson suffering serious damage.

Gift of the Givers’ Ali Sablay: “Gift of the Givers teams received frantic calls asking for our urgent intervention in McGregor. The community has been completely cut off as the only road into the town has completely washed away. Food supplies have run out, there is a water shortage in the town, fuel supplies have dried out and there is no money in ATMs.”

Sablay said logistically, it’s impossible for delivery vehicles to enter the town at this stage.

“The initial plan was to transport aid via a helicopter but this has not materialised. We managed to find a back road, a gravel road. Unfortunately, this gravel road is only accessible with the assistance of 4×4’s. One of our partners has made available seven vehicles to Gift of the Givers.”

The first load of essentials will be delivered on Tuesday morning.