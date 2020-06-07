Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

McGregor Announces His Third Retirement

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!” the Irishman said, adding a picture of him and his mother and promising to buy her a dream home.

The 31-year-old former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ first quit the sport in April 2016. In March 2019, he again announced he was hanging up his gloves, but on both occasions the retirements were short-lived.

Reuters

