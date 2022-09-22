iAfrica

Mbeki Slams Current Leadership

Former president Thabo Mbeki has slammed the current government for failing to be proactive in solving the country’s many challenges.

Mbeki says the lack of leadership in the country and society, in general, is an enormous problem.

Essentially, he says this is why the country may never overcome certain issues, including unemployment and the energy crisis.

Mbeki touched on the energy crisis, saying Eskom’s leadership should be held to account for the current challenges.

However, he says a blind eye cannot be turned away from the fact that the challenges affecting the energy giant started as far back as 2007.

As Cabinet remains locked in meetings to discuss the energy crisis, Mbeki says what’s needed is a concrete plan and not a non-practical long-term vision.

