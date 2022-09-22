Mbeki Slams Current Leadership

Former president Thabo Mbeki has slammed the current government for failing to be proactive in solving the country’s many challenges.
Mbeki says the lack of leadership in the country and society, in general, is an enormous problem.
Essentially, he says this is why the country may never overcome certain issues, including unemployment and the energy crisis.
Mbeki touched on the energy crisis, saying Eskom’s leadership should be held to account for the current challenges.
However, he says a blind eye cannot be turned away from the fact that the challenges affecting the energy giant started as far back as 2007.
As Cabinet remains locked in meetings to discuss the energy crisis, Mbeki says what’s needed is a concrete plan and not a non-practical long-term vision.
More Stories
ANC In Limpopo And Gauteng Endorse Ramaphosa
SARB Makes Headway In Taming Inflation
Government Signs Agreements To Add Power To Grid
Nelson Mandela Bay Elects New Mayor
Toys R Us Partners With Mattel In Support Of Women 4 Women
Africa Must Ramp Up Food Production
South Africa’s Reform Process Crucial To Improving Supply Chain Performance
Premier Alan Winde On Crime Fighting Partnership With Swartland Municipality
Parliament Welcomes Progress Made On Clearing Asylum-Seeker Appeals Backlog
Special Investigating Unit Granted Order To Freeze Pension Benefits
Members Of Executive To Now Disclose Funds Received For Campaigns
Breaking Down The Gender Gap – Balance Is The Key