Mbeki Rejects Fraser’s Claims Of ‘collaboration.’

Former President Thabo Mbeki has denied working with ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser to expose the Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

On Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema claimed that Mbeki plotted with Fraser to retake the ANC presidency. Malema’s claims, however, have been dismissed by the former statesman.

According to a tweet from the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, the former president believes it stems from apartheid intelligence machinery. It goes on to say that the claims are intended to stoke divisions within the ANC and stymie the organization’s efforts to renew itself.

