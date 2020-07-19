Mbalula Welcomes Arrest Of Suspects

Share with your network!

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the swift action of police after they intercepted nine suspects during an attempted robbery at the O R Tambo International Airport.

Officials say suspects held staff hostage at the cargo area just outside the airport.

The minister spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “Minister has said the brazen act of criminality will not be tolerated. The state will not allow crime will not prevail, even during the times of COVID-19. We will continue to ensure the health and safety of all.”

It’s alleged the suspects were trying to steal personal protection equipment (PPE) when a shootout ensued.

Three people were killed, and several others injured, with some in a serious condition.

Authorities said five people have now been arrested.

EWN

Share with your network!