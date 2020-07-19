Sun. Jul 19th, 2020

Mbalula Welcomes Arrest Of Suspects

Photo Credit: EWN

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the swift action of police after they intercepted nine suspects during an attempted robbery at the O R Tambo International Airport.

Officials say suspects held staff hostage at the cargo area just outside the airport.

The minister spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “Minister has said the brazen act of criminality will not be tolerated. The state will not allow crime will not prevail, even during the times of COVID-19. We will continue to ensure the health and safety of all.”

It’s alleged the suspects were trying to steal personal protection equipment (PPE) when a shootout ensued.

Three people were killed, and several others injured, with some in a serious condition.

Authorities said five people have now been arrested.

EWN

