Mbalula To Release Easter Road Death Stats, Update On Licence Renewal Extension

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS

2 mins ago 1 min read

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to release the Easter weekend road fatality statistics on Thursday morning and give an update on driver’s licence extensions.

Last week, the Transport Department gave drivers until 5 May after several complaints about booking appointments through the online portal, eNaTIS.

The new deadline applies to all learner licences, driver licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August last year.

When announcing the extension to the grace period for driver’s licence renewals, Transport Minister Mbalula said that the end of the national state of disaster earlier this month meant that his department could no longer issue directions for further extensions.

Meanwhile, the transport minister will also release the latest Easter road fatality statistics on Thursday.

Last year, 235 people died on the country’s roads over the same period.

