Mbalula To Meet With Taxi Bosses To Avoid Possible Shutdown

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has requested a meeting with taxi bosses to try and negotiate a way to not have a shutdown over soaring fuel prices .

Taxi commuters in the country could find themselves in a trouble if taxi associations and the transport ministry don’t find solutions on how to mitigate the effects of rising fuel prices on the industry.

The United Taxi Association Front has warned that a shutdown could be on the cards.

The rocketing fuel prices have resulted in taxi associations increasing the fares by R2 and more depending on different taxi routes.

The minister’s spokesperson Lwazi Khoza:

“The impact of the fuel hikes on ordinary citizens who rely on the taxi industry cannot be downplayed. We will engage with the leadership of the taxi industry on this matter, within the broader context of interventions to alleviate the fuel price impact on the cost of living of ordinary citizens, said Minister Mbalula.”

