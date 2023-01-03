iAfrica

Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations

The ANC’s 111th anniversary celebrations are expected to take place in Mangaung in the coming days.

Party Secretary General Fikile Mbalula gave an update on the party’s state of readiness as the 8th of January get’s closer.

Mbalula also clarified the continuation of the party’s 55th national conference.

The conference was postponed in December due to certain delays.

