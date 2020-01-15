Mbalula Has Robust Plan To Turn ‘Broken’ Prasa Around

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was a broken business but he had a robust plan to turn it around.

Mbalula gave an update in Braamfontein on the work been done to bring changes to Prasa.

The parastatal has been affected by widespread corruption and mismanagement.

Commuters have complained for many years that Prasa had failed to provide an efficient passenger rail service.

Having realised this, we approached Cabinet to institute a more aggressive approach of placing the entity under Administration and we appointed Mr Mpondo as an Administrator. #FixingTransport https://t.co/FzV2OYcrAK pic.twitter.com/R6Oa2xA8lw — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 15, 2020

It has also suffered many years of mismanagement and deteriorating corporate governance.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said this had to change.

In August last year, Mbalula announced what he called a “war room” to deal with the problems facing Prasa.

He said this had helped his office to identify key issues.

Prasa recorded R30 billion in irregular expenditure during the 2018/2019 financial year alone.

In over 2 years, almost R1 billion has been lost due to either train burnings, vandalism of power stations, public disorder, train collisions or floods. These costs peaked in 2019 at R364 million. https://t.co/FT0ikCxYgz — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 15, 2020

