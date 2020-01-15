Mbalula Has Robust Plan To Turn ‘Broken’ Prasa Around

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was a broken business but he had a robust plan to turn it around.
Mbalula gave an update in Braamfontein on the work been done to bring changes to Prasa.
The parastatal has been affected by widespread corruption and mismanagement.
Commuters have complained for many years that Prasa had failed to provide an efficient passenger rail service.
It has also suffered many years of mismanagement and deteriorating corporate governance.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said this had to change.
In August last year, Mbalula announced what he called a “war room” to deal with the problems facing Prasa.
He said this had helped his office to identify key issues.
Prasa recorded R30 billion in irregular expenditure during the 2018/2019 financial year alone.
