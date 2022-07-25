iAfrica

Mbalula Encourages Taxi Operators To Register For Relief Fund

A taxi operator waits to sanitise the hands of passengers in Wynberg on 24 March 2020. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the Taxi Relief Fund continues to receive applications from operators.

He’s encouraging taxi operators to register and collect their relief funds. 

The industry was one of those hardest hit when the country went into lockdown.

Taxis were allowed to carry only 50 percent of their licensed vehicle capacity, and this was later increased to 70 percent.

The government allocated a once-off ex-gratia fund to the value of R1,135-billion for the operators of minibus taxis and e-hailing services with valid operating licenses as of March 2020.

Mbalula says operators have until 31 March 2023 to apply for the relief fund.

