Mbalula Calls On ICC To Act Against Netanyahu

African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mbalula said the ICC should deal with Netanyahu in the same way that it treated Russian President Vladimir Putin in the heat of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The secretary-general was speaking at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where hundreds of pro-Palestine people gathered to pledge their support to the Middle Eastern country.

Mbalula said if the ICC spared the rod on Netanyahu, then they’d be allowing him to get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians.

Mbalula also reiterated the ANC’s stance on the closure of Israel’s embassy in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation as well as The Presidency said it wouldn’t be a smart move to cut diplomatic ties with Israel.