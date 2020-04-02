Mbalula Backtracks On Number Of Passengers Allowed In Taxis, Now Only 70% Capacity

Share with your network!

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has made an about-turn on his decision to allow taxis to load passengers to capacity.

Mbalula has reverted to the initial regulation which stipulates that taxis must only ferry 10 passengers per trip.

In a statement released late Wednesday night, Mbalula said he rescinded his decision after receiving a number of queries about the amended regulations.

He said there was public outcry about the safety of commuters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

His spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine: “This means that there will only be a 70% loading capacity for minibus taxis and we urge the taxi industry to accept these declared measures. The new ministerial directives will be published in due course for immediate implementation.”

Now, by law, 15-seater taxis are only allowed to ferry 10 people at a time and midibuses with a 22-seater capacity are limited to a maximum of 15 passengers.

The decision comes into effect immediately.

