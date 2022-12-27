iAfrica

Mbalula Appeals For Safe Driving During Festive Season

39 mins ago 1 min read

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is urging South Africans to be extra vigilant on the roads this festive season.

Mbalula urged motorists not to drink and drive.

“Human behaviour continues to contribute to the carnage we see on our roads.

“Drivers are urged to drive cautiously and decrease speed,” Mbalula said.

“Our pedestrians, we call upon you to wear visible clothes at night.

“Cross the road only when it is safe to do so.”

Mbalula urged public transport operators to avoid overloading their vehicles.

