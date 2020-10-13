iAfrica

Mbalula And Niehaus Clash Over Prasa

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS

5 hours ago 1 min read

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has fired a salvo at MK Veterans members Kebby Maphatsoe and Carl Niehaus.

He has accused them of hiding behind ANC structures to loot state entities.

On Monday, MKMVA members marched to Luthuli House demanding Mbalula’s arrest.

They claim Prasa’s infrastructure has collapsed under his watch.

The Transport Minister said he’s being targeted for cleaning up corruption at Prasa and cancelling irregular security contracts.

He tweeted that the protesters were thugs masquerading as uMkhonto weSizwe.

The ANC has reprimanded Mbalula saying his actions went against the party’s social media policy.

Meanwhile, Maphatsoe and Niehaus both responded to the tweets.

Maphatsoe warned that Mbalula would not be able to speak in public without first making an apology. Niehaus said he was “out of line”.

