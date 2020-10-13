Mbalula And Niehaus Clash Over Prasa

Share with your network!

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has fired a salvo at MK Veterans members Kebby Maphatsoe and Carl Niehaus.

He has accused them of hiding behind ANC structures to loot state entities.

On Monday, MKMVA members marched to Luthuli House demanding Mbalula’s arrest.

They claim Prasa’s infrastructure has collapsed under his watch.

The Transport Minister said he’s being targeted for cleaning up corruption at Prasa and cancelling irregular security contracts.

He tweeted that the protesters were thugs masquerading as uMkhonto weSizwe.

The ANC has reprimanded Mbalula saying his actions went against the party’s social media policy.

Meanwhile, Maphatsoe and Niehaus both responded to the tweets.

Maphatsoe warned that Mbalula would not be able to speak in public without first making an apology. Niehaus said he was “out of line”.

FULL: STATEMENT BY MINISTER @MBALULAFIKILE on CAMPAIGN BY PEOPLE WHO ALLEGE THEMSELVES AS MK VETERANS pic.twitter.com/EfDnw7XCod — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Minister @MbalulaFikile the day you are an @MYANC veteran of 42 years, who served 10 years as a political prisoner for my membership of the #ANC & #MK you can dare to talk to me in this tone. You’re not worthy to walk in the old shoes of those MK cadres that you insulted. — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 12, 2020

