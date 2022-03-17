Mbali Ntuli Announces Resignation From The DA

Mbali Ntuli has announced her resignation from the Democratic Alliance on Thursday.
Ntuli was instrumental in building up the DA’s support in KwaZulu-Natal townships.
She unsuccessfully challenged DA leader John Steenhuisen for the federal leadership position in 2020.
Ntuli’s statement read: “I am immensely proud of the work I have done during my time in the DA. This work stands me in good stead for my next steps.”
