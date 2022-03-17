Mbali Ntuli Announces Resignation From The DA

Mbali Ntuli has announced her resignation from the Democratic Alliance on Thursday.

Ntuli was instrumental in building up the DA’s support in KwaZulu-Natal townships.

She unsuccessfully challenged DA leader John Steenhuisen for the federal leadership position in 2020.

Ntuli’s statement read: “I am immensely proud of the work I have done during my time in the DA. This work stands me in good stead for my next steps.”

I have today resigned from the Democratic Alliance. I have attached my letter below. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QwIeyuDF1Q — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) March 17, 2022

