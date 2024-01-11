Mayor To Give Update On Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will give an update on repairs to Lilian Ngoyi Street today.

In July, last year, a major underground explosion occurred between it and Simmonds streets in the city centre.

An investigation into the explosion has been concluded, but the city is yet to begin repair work.

Soon after the explosion, officials said about a-hundred-and-78-million rand is needed for the rebuilding.

The ignition of methane gas, natural gas, and piped gas were identified as possible causes of the explosion.