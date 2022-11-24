iAfrica

Mayor Phalatse Faces No-Confidence Motion

22 mins ago 1 min read

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse will face another motion of no confidence.

Minority parties and the ANC want her gone, but they’ll need the support of the EFF.

As an opening salvo, the ANC, EFF and other smaller parties banded together to reject Phalatse’s request to borrow a R2-billion short-term loan to keep the city afloat.

Thursday’s motion of no confidence is sponsored by minority parties, with the support of the ANC.

But there are squabbles about who should be appointed in Phalatse’s place.

The ANC wants to field Dada Morero, but other smaller parties involved also have their sights set on the mayoral chain.

