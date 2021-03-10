MaXhosa is Committed Towards a R700,000 Education Endorsement for 2021 Students

Share with your network!

At its core, the brand we grew up loving has proven to be a fundamental part of our heritage and bringing people together. Following a much talked about and highly successful heritage month campaign called TasticXLaduma. The Tastic brand has once again brought to the fore the true spirit of ubuntu and generosity through an educational fund that is driven by the need to support students across South Africa by giving them access to higher education and paving the way for future leaders. This fund is set to kick off in March 2021.

The brand initially commenced its journey with International knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa in 2020, where he designed a distinctive limited-edition pack in celebration of Heritage month and the unique cultural practices expressed through food and fashion. The pack was adorned by Laduma’s famous use of traditional beadwork that speaks to people across multiple South African cultures.

From that partnership a generosity campaign drive was established where the two most loved brands travelled across the country encouraging consumers to lend a hand by showing little acts of kindness and extending the spirit of ubuntu amongst each other. .

“ The TasticXLaduma collaboration is very important and most personal to me because I was once privileged to be a recipient of funding towards my further education. The Maxhosa brand was born from my graduation thesis project at NMMU(Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University). The very education that has contributed to me being who I am today”. Says Knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo.

Tastic has pledged over a quarter of a million rand towards the fund and Mr Titus Makoro of Destiny Cusine who is the winning bidder for the unique TasticXLaduma Ubuntu rug, which was sold on auction in December 2020 took the rug home for over R400 000. This outstanding contribution will go towards facilitating a better future for many South African’s

“It is important for us to continue the journey of Tastic generosity into the new year when South African’s need it most. During this campaign we have collected just over R 700 000.00 to give back to students across the country. Tastic believes that growth is inevitable when you are nourished and supported, and we encourage all students across South Africa to enter our win-a-bursary competition”. Says Thembi Sehloho Marketing Director for Rice and Pasta at Tiger Brands.

Many young South Africans will be given the opportunity to make the most of the True Generosity #TasticXLaduma partnership it’s purposeful nature. Students stand a chance to secure up to R30 000.00 towards their tuition. Consumers are encouraged to look out for further details about the Educational Fund on the Tastic Rice social media pages during the month of February.

