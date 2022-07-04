iAfrica

Mauritius’ Party Scene is Opened

5 hours ago 1 min read

Mauritius has reopened nightclubs and bars, lifted restrictions on gatherings, and scrapped a public mask mandate as it eased Covid-19 measures in the Indian Ocean Island paradise popular with holidaymakers. Mauritius had fully opened its doors to international visitors at the start of October, hoping to rebuild its vital tourism industry after long months of isolation because of the pandemic. But a month later it reimposed a raft of new Covid-19 curbs after cases surged.

SOURCE: IOL

