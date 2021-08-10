Mauritius is Looking Forward to the Reopening of its Borders on 1 October

Visitors who present a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before their departure will be able to explore the island freely from the moment they arrive. At this time of year, visitors will find the perfect climate for enjoying the various outdoor activities Mauritius has to offer, such as hiking, kite surfing, water sports, as well as of course relaxing on the country’s world-renowned beaches. Airline capacity from Europe and the Middle East is currently provided by Air Mauritius, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Kenya Airways and British Airways. International visitors can currently book their ‘resort bubble’ holidays either via tour operators or directly with the hotels. Unvaccinated travellers are required to complete a 14-day quarantine period in a designated quarantine hotel.
