Mauritius Has to Close its Borders Again

The government of the Republic of Mauritius has implemented Covid-19 public health protocols and placed the country in temporary confinement until 25 March 2021. This follows the reporting of 15 cases of Covid-19 cases in the community. International and domestic inbound and outbound passenger flights have been suspended until 25 March 2021. Cargo flights will continue. All 1.4 million citizens and residents, as well as visitors to the country, have been asked to stay at home or in their booked accommodation for the next two weeks and follow public health guidelines to allow for testing and other public health protocols to be completed. Public health officials have already implemented track and trace protocols and have successfully located and isolated those that may have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
A Patch of Land in Benin Becomes a Canvas for Unity
The Good, Bad and Ugly for Africa’s Tourism Sector
This Idyllic Beach is the Perfect Remote Working Spot
Catch a Train or Not at this Mozambican Terminal
Now Online: A Free Library Devoted to West Africa’s Food Heritage
Out of Africa: How Netflix’s Ambitions Could Change the Continent’s Cinema
The Secret is Out: African Fashion is the Trend of the Year
9 Must-Hear Songs from Ghana’s Buzzing Drill Scene
From Lagos to Los Angeles, An African Art Gallery Arrives
Inspiring Female Pioneers Shaping the Future of Space Exploration across Africa and Beyond
Teething Problems with Crypto Currencies Cause SA to Discontinue
New Guide for Africa’s Energy Sector Post Pandemic