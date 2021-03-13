iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mauritius Has to Close its Borders Again

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The government of the Republic of Mauritius has implemented Covid-19 public health protocols and placed the country in temporary confinement until 25 March 2021. This follows the reporting of 15 cases of Covid-19 cases in the community. International and domestic inbound and outbound passenger flights have been suspended until 25 March 2021. Cargo flights will continue. All 1.4 million citizens and residents, as well as visitors to the country, have been asked to stay at home or in their booked accommodation for the next two weeks and follow public health guidelines to allow for testing and other public health protocols to be completed. Public health officials have already implemented track and trace protocols and have successfully located and isolated those that may have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Patch of Land in Benin Becomes a Canvas for Unity

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Good, Bad and Ugly for Africa’s Tourism Sector

2 hours ago
1 min read

This Idyllic Beach is the Perfect Remote Working Spot

2 hours ago
1 min read

Catch a Train or Not at this Mozambican Terminal

2 hours ago
1 min read

Now Online: A Free Library Devoted to West Africa’s Food Heritage

2 hours ago
1 min read

Out of Africa: How Netflix’s Ambitions Could Change the Continent’s Cinema

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Secret is Out: African Fashion is the Trend of the Year

2 hours ago
1 min read

9 Must-Hear Songs from Ghana’s Buzzing Drill Scene

2 hours ago
1 min read

From Lagos to Los Angeles, An African Art Gallery Arrives

2 hours ago
1 min read

Inspiring Female Pioneers Shaping the Future of Space Exploration across Africa and Beyond

10 hours ago
2 min read

Teething Problems with Crypto Currencies Cause SA to Discontinue

10 hours ago
1 min read

New Guide for Africa’s Energy Sector Post Pandemic

10 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

McIlroy Set To Miss Cut At Players Championship

2 mins ago
2 min read

Arsenal Will Soon See Best Of Partey – Arteta

4 mins ago
2 min read

Moyes Hopes Lingard Will Extend West Ham Stay

7 mins ago
2 min read

Lascelles Rescues Newcastle With Late Equaliser

11 mins ago