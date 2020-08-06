iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mauritius Faces an Environmental Mess on its Pristine Beaches

17 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Officials have barred access to beaches and lagoons on its southeast coast due to an oil spill from a stranded bulk carrier. “Access to Blue Bay Marine Park and the Mahebourg fishing reserve is strictly restricted as from this morning and until further notice,” the Ministry Of Environment said in a statement. The National Coast Guard and Polyeco, an environment services company, are working to contain the leakage from the Panama-flagged MV Wakashio that ran aground two miles off the Indian Ocean Island on July 25. The carrier was en route to Brazil from China and held 3,894 tons of low-sulfur fuel oil, 207 tons of diesel and 90 tons of lubricant oil, the ministry said. Neighbouring Reunion is assisting the country to clean up the spill while other international and regional organizations have been asked to help. Mauritius is famous for its crystal clear beaches, and was a major tourist attraction before the outbreak of coronavirus. It also has a wide variety of fish, and is a major exporter of tuna. Some experts are already calling the spill a disaster, with major risks of pollution.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG QUINT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

In Mogadishu, One Name Brings Smiles to People’s Faces

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigerian App Makes Virtual Missals Possible

6 mins ago
2 min read

Tech Solutions Yield Great Results for Africa’s Small-scale Farmers

10 mins ago
1 min read

Pathetic Scenes after a Terror Attack in Cameroon

13 mins ago
1 min read

African States have to Reconcile Nkrumah’s and Mazrui’s Approaches to Nuclear Arms

21 mins ago
1 min read

A Booming Black Market for Malaria Vaccine

25 mins ago
1 min read

Harare’s Hardline Response to Dissidence

31 mins ago
1 min read

Rwandan Researchers Make a Disturbing Discovery about Malaria Parasite

39 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Forces Malawi to Relook its Prison System

45 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Granny on Carpool Duty Lands a Role with Beyoncé

1 day ago
1 min read

A Baseline Study for African Jellyfish Species

1 day ago
1 min read

Praia Deports Wanted Colombian Official

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

In Mogadishu, One Name Brings Smiles to People’s Faces

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigerian App Makes Virtual Missals Possible

6 mins ago
2 min read

Tech Solutions Yield Great Results for Africa’s Small-scale Farmers

10 mins ago
1 min read

Pathetic Scenes after a Terror Attack in Cameroon

13 mins ago