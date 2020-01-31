Mauritius-based Mobility Startup Launches Full Operations after Successful Beta Testing

Vite is the first app-based mobility company in Mauritius, which has just concluded a beta testing period that saw more than 6,500 app downloads and 500 completed trips. The pre-seed funding round secured from Oui Capital an early stage technology venture that invests in promising technology startups across Sub-Saharan Africa, is designed to provide Vite with the financial and operational support necessary to launch full operations on Mauritius Island.
