iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mauritian Bank’s New SME Banking Market Gives it an Edge Over the Competition

34 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Mauritius Commercial Bank’s (MCB) went live this week with their new Backbase-built SME banking platform and new mobile app, JuicePro. This marks the completion of the first phase of the collaboration. Using the Backbase platform, MCB was able to completely remodel its SME user journeys and has put a foundation in place to advance digital innovation across all lines of business. The mobile platform for SMEs will cater to growing customer demand, provide a smoother and bespoke banking experience, and then be replicated across all business lines using the Backbase Omni-channel banking platform. More than 100 large financials around the world have benefitted from Backbase’s omni-channel, Digital-First Banking Platform. The flexible nature of the platform allows them to drive continuous product innovation to respond to emerging customer needs and pressures from competitors and regulators alike. Backbase’s Digital-First Banking Platform powers seamless customer experiences, unifying data and functionality from core banking systems and innovative fintech partners.

SOURCE: BIZTECH AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

7 seconds ago
1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

6 mins ago
2 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

10 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

14 mins ago
1 min read

Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm

22 mins ago
1 min read

Can Nairobi’s Flag Carrier Ride out the Storm?

25 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa has Endured its Worst Power Cuts on Record this Year

31 mins ago
1 min read

2020 Marks a Remarkable Moment for African Commercial Diplomacy

39 mins ago
1 min read

Investing in the Caribbean Piques the Interest of Nigeria’s High-net-worth Individuals

43 mins ago
1 min read

The Adventures of A Free-Spirited Writer Who Sparked Curiosity in Algeria

24 hours ago
1 min read

Shock After Lions Maul their South African Owner

24 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

8 seconds ago
1 min read

How Covid -19 Changed Nigeria’s Booming Female Beauty Industry

6 mins ago
2 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

10 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Tech Hubs Grow Stronger Roots

14 mins ago