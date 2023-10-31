‘Matthew Lani’ Expected To Make First Court Appearance

So-called “Dr Matthew Lani” is expected to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.

The well-known influencer found himself in hot water in recent weeks after various institutions came out to refute his claims on social media that he’s a doctor.

Over the weekend, he was arrested after being found at Helen Joseph Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Health earlier in October opened a case of impersonating a medical doctor against “Lani”.

Police confirmed that the 27-year-old suspect would be appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

They said after he was reportedly seen making videos at Helen Joseph Hospital on Friday, hospital staff were told to be on the lookout for him.

On Sunday, he was again seen at the hospital’s premises and was apprehended by security guards, who then handed him over to Brixton police.

It’s further alleged that after he was apprehended, he tried – unsuccessfully – to escape through a bathroom window.

“Lani” claimed that his real name was Sanele Zingelwa, which, as it turned out, was actually the name of a second-year medical intern at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, who also opened a criminal case against him.