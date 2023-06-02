Matters Related To Putin Not On BRICS Meeting Agenda – Pandor

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said the meeting with her BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) counterparts has not discussed the issue of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant for war crimes.
BRICS foreign ministers are meeting in Cape Town for two days, ahead of the main summit to be hosted in South Africa in August.
The meeting has been overshadowed by matters related to Putin, but Pandor said it was not on the agenda.
Instead, the gathering has been focused on ways to strengthen the bloc.
“I think this is something that we did not discuss as the BRICS foreign ministers, so I’m not sure that everybody has a response. I have explained previously what South Africa is doing, with respect to this.”
Pandor said she also doesn’t have a view on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) approach to the courts to issue a declaratory order on whether, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, South Africa is obliged to act on an arrest warrant of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
More Stories
Professor Taole Mokoena appointed As SA’s New Health Ombudsman
Glencore Ferroalloys Supports Local SMME In Steelpoort With Two 65-Seater Busses
Car-Sharing Could Hold The Key To The Future Of SA’s Mobility In Urban Areas
Debt Ceiling Deal Wins House Approval
SA’s Health System A ‘Dysfunctional Mess’ That Can’t Be Fixed – Makgoba
Zimbabweans In SA Have A Month To Find Alternative Ways To Regularise Stay
Power Grid Collapse ‘Highly Improbable’ – Ramokgopa
Government Is Intensifying The Fight Against Crime – Ramaphosa
Ending Loadshedding Is Ramaphosa’s Top Priority
HEALA Urges SA Public To Comment On Draft Food Labelling Regulations
There’s Been An Improvement in Implementation Of Energy Action Plan – Ramokgopa
Waste To Energy: The Solution That Begs To Be Implemented