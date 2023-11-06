Matsila Claims ANC’s Electoral Committee Was Intentionally ‘Frustrated’

Chief Livhuwani Matsila, secretary of the African National Congress (ANC) electoral committee, says there appears to be a purposeful attempt to stymie their work as the party prepares for the forthcoming general elections.

Matsila and former ANC Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe are preparing the party for its list conference, which will select candidates to represent the party in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

Last week, he was kidnapped for 20 hours.

In 2022, he was attacked twice: once while investigating complaints and disagreements following the 2021 local government elections, and again while preparing for the ANC’s 55th national conference.

“It would seem like the tendency has always been there – when we were doing the North West work and when we were doing the Nasrec work – to try and frustrate the work of the electoral committee and ensure that everything happening in the ANC is effectively sabotaged and I become the target.”

According to Matsila, the attacks could have been motivated by a variety of factors, including factional rivalries and aspirations to enter Parliament.