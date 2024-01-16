Matrics Affected By Printing Errors In Exam Papers Compensated – Motshekga

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said matriculants who were affected by printing errors in some exam papers were compensated accordingly for those questions.

On Monday, regulatory body Umalusi revealed that Limpopo had printing errors in some of its papers, while others had issues with translations.

National education quality assurance body Umalusi also confirmed that the affected pupils were given the marks for the questions that were riddled with mistakes.

Motshekga said the department was the first to own up to the mistakes and guaranteed that the candidates were not negatively affected by them.

“Ourselves, as the sector, we detected it and dealt with it [by] compensating the learners. So, really, it’s two incidents that Umalusi refers to, and it’s incidents that we reported to Umalusi.”

Almost a million individuals are waiting to receive their matric results on Friday, which have been approved by Umalusi.