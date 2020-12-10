Matric Rewrite Legal Challenge To Be Heard

The legal challenge of the matric rewrite will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had announced that pupils will rewrite two papers, that leaked.
AfriForum, Sadtu and other organisations are calling for her decision to be set aside.
But the Basic Education Department says the rewrite will protect the integrity of the National Senior Certificate.
Quality assurer Umalusi is backing the department.
It has agreed that the credibility and integrity of the results are at stake if there is no rewrite.
