Matric Marking Is On Track – Naptosa

4 hours ago 1 min read

Naptosa says matric exam marking seems to be on track for the 22 January deadline. 

“We are assured that enough time has been built in, to get the marking completed by the 22nd,” says the union’s Executive Director, Basil Manuel.

Manuel says marking has gone much better than expected.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga is expected to hold a briefing on the state of readiness for schools reopening.

Government classrooms are set to reopen on 27 January, but there are discussions about whether it is safe for children to go back to school in COVID-19 hotspots.

Teachers’ union Naptosa, says it may be too soon.

