Matric Exams to start on 27 October

2 hours ago 1 min read

Matrics will now start their final exams on 27 October.

The date has been moved from 1 November to accommodate the upcoming local government elections.

The decision was made during a meeting by the Council of Education Ministers on Tuesday, led by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Subjects to be written on 27 and 28 October are English papers one and two, Business studies and non-official languages paper one.

