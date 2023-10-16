Match Made                                       

Alarmed by the lack of voter participation in South Africa, a group of young people created a novel way of engaging the population: a dating app. Called “Yoh, Vote,” the app ‘matches’ users with the political party that most closely hews to their stated ideals. The welcoming, pastel-hued website opens with a countdown to the 2024 National Election and a button that leads users to the ‘Match-Maker’. There, they are led through a series of multiple-choice questions, and ultimately presented with one of the five political parties on the platform that best matches their answers.

DESIGN INDABA