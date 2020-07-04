Sat. Jul 4th, 2020

Masuku Promises To Conduct More Spot Checks

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said there will be more spot checks in the coming weeks at various health centers across the province following allegations that patients are being mistreated.

Masuku visited the Nasrec field hospital on Friday where 420 isolation patients and 50 others who are in quarantine are expected to be accommodated.

The facility currently has 138 people who have been admitted.

The handling of COVID-19 cases in public hospitals in Gauteng has recently been brought into the spotlight after allegations that COVID-19 patients are being left to die.

Earlier this week, Shonisani Lethole died at the Tembisa Hospital after complaining about being left without food for two days.

Masuku said the visits will be done on a regular basis.

“This visit was not pre-arranged, it was a surprise visit so that we can get the actual situation as it occurs. All of us understand that Nasrec does get cold. But if you enter the air-conditioning system that has been put into place, I am pretty much impressed with it.”

