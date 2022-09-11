iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Masters Champion Scheffler Named PGA Tour Player Of The Year

REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

10 hours ago 1 min read

World number one Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year on Saturday, organisers said, beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the award.

American Scheffler, 26, won his maiden major at the Masters this year in addition to four other Tour victories, the most for any player during the 2021-22 season.

The award was voted for by fellow PGA Tour members, with Scheffler, who was also Rookie of the Year in 2020, getting 89% of the votes.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements,” said Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership.”

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy also enjoyed a stellar season, winning his third FedEx Cup title while Australian Smith claimed his first major at The Open in July before defecting to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last month. read more

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

British Soccer Criticised For Cancelling Play After Queen’s Death

9 hours ago
4 min read

Sensational Swiatek Downs Jabeur For First U.S. Open Title

9 hours ago
1 min read

Hamilton Jokes About Watching His iPad During Monza Race

10 hours ago
2 min read

Even F1 Drivers Struggle With Monza Grid Conundrum

10 hours ago
2 min read

Australians Peers And Sanders Clinch U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

10 hours ago
2 min read

Double Prize Up For Grabs For U.S. Open Winner

10 hours ago
3 min read

England Creep In Front After Skittling South Africa Out For 118

10 hours ago
2 min read

Barcelona’s LaLiga Spending Cap Raised By 800 Million Euros

2 days ago
2 min read

Ruud Reaches U.S. Open Final With Confident Win Over Khachanov

2 days ago
2 min read

Top-Ranked Swiatek Faces Tough Foe In Jabeur At U.S. Open Final

2 days ago
2 min read

Australia One-Day Captain Finch To Retire After New Zealand Series

2 days ago
2 min read

Jesus Misses Out As Brazil Call Up New Faces Before World Cup

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

British Soccer Criticised For Cancelling Play After Queen’s Death

9 hours ago
4 min read

Sensational Swiatek Downs Jabeur For First U.S. Open Title

9 hours ago
1 min read

Hamilton Jokes About Watching His iPad During Monza Race

10 hours ago
2 min read

Even F1 Drivers Struggle With Monza Grid Conundrum

10 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer