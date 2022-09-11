Masters Champion Scheffler Named PGA Tour Player Of The Year

World number one Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year on Saturday, organisers said, beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the award.

American Scheffler, 26, won his maiden major at the Masters this year in addition to four other Tour victories, the most for any player during the 2021-22 season.

The award was voted for by fellow PGA Tour members, with Scheffler, who was also Rookie of the Year in 2020, getting 89% of the votes.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements,” said Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie’s season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership.”

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy also enjoyed a stellar season, winning his third FedEx Cup title while Australian Smith claimed his first major at The Open in July before defecting to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last month. read more

Reuters

