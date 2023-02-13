iAfrica

MASK Architects’ African Safari Resort Creates Its Own Water from Air

18 hours ago

In a design first, Italy’s MASK Architects has designed the world’s first eco-tourism safari resort, which will produce its own water from air. To be built in South Africa, the BAOBAB Luxury Safari Resort takes its design inspiration from the baobab tree with accommodations consisting of individual treehouses, each of which will be outfitted with technology permitting them to create their own water. The system produces water from humidity, extracting and condensing moisture in the air to produce healthy, purified drinking. Air filters are placed inside wood covered aluminum lattice poles that parametrically encircle the facade of each lodge. Air and humidity then passes through these linear channels and is filtered, condensed, and processed through an additional multi-step filtration system in the system room.

