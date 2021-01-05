Masiphumelele Displaced Residents Promised New Homes

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu is raising health-related alarm bells.
She says Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town is not suitable for human habitation.
A fire destroyed over a thousand homes in the area shortly before New Year, leaving many residents stranded.
Zulu says the department is against erecting temporary structures in this area and is looking for an alternative location.
The minister said, “my worry is how do you put up temporary structures in a place that is so mushy with so much water?…
What is important is, we need to decide when the structures will be put up and if it’s possible can there be another place, this is a wetland.”
