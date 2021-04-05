Masinenge Shack Fire Victims Rebuild

Share with your network!

A bleak Easter for dozons of Margate families in KwaZulu Natal.

Residents of Masinenge are trying to rebuild their homes after a shack fire left them homeless.

More than 40 families have been affected.

It’s believed an exploding gas stove started the fire.

One resident says she lost all her belongings while others were able to salvage some of their posessions.

KZN Human Settlements MEC, Jomo Sibiya says the department has already begun building homes for residents of Masinenge.

Sibiya says plans to build homes for the residents have long been in the pipeline but they experienced issues with contractors.

He says his hopes are the project will be concluded in 24 months.

Meanwhile, fire victims have received food parcels and building materials to assist them in rebuilding their homes.

