Masina Supports Calls For Reinstatement Of Booze Ban

9 mins ago 1 min read

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has come out in support of the call for government to reinstate the ban on alcohol.

There have been concerns about the increasing incidents in crime and trauma incidents since alcohol was unbanned under lockdown Level 3.

The sale and purchase of alcohol were permitted during level three lockdown at the beginning of last month.

But already, calls are mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reinstate the ban.

The latest reports suggest that incidents of crime have increased, while the health facilities are under immense strain.

Masina said he supports calls for government to reconsider its decision.

In the past few weeks, politicians — including Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema — have also called for a ban, saying the impact of alcohol consumption is straining the health system.

Ramaphosa also raised a concern saying since alcohol was unbanned, there has been a spike in crime.

