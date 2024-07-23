Mashaba Revises Stance On ANC Collaboration Amidst Political Shifts

Herman Mashaba, the leader of ActionSA, has articulated his support for his party’s decision to collaborate with the African National Congress (ANC) in local governance, highlighting that this move is backed by their constituents.

Mashaba noted that ActionSA has opted for a selective partnership with the ANC in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, collaborating on specific issues only.

This cooperation comes despite Mashaba’s previous criticisms of the ANC for its alleged mismanagement of the country and deterioration of service delivery. He has been vocal about his disapproval, stating just over a month ago that ActionSA would “never work with the ANC, EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters], and MK [uMkhonto weSizwe Party].”

Nevertheless, Mashaba has indicated a shift in the political landscape, prompting a reconsideration of their stance towards working with the ANC in Johannesburg. “We have invited the ANC to contribute their ideas. We are open to listening, provided their proposals are logical and beneficial,” he stated.