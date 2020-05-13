Maseru Records its Index Case of Coronavirus

Share with your network!

One of the few places in the world to remain apparently free of coronavirus has recorded its first case. The government of Lesotho said on Wednesday there is now a likelihood that more cases could be recorded before the end of the week after the Ministry of Health said it was awaiting results for 301 cases where tests had been done and sent to neighbouring South Africa. The tiny southern African mountain kingdom had until Tuesday enjoyed the tag of being the only Covid-19-free country on the continent. But the enviable distinction evaporated with the government saying one suspected case had come back positive from 81 samples sent for testing in South Africa on Saturday. The tests were for people coming back from South Africa and parts of the Middle East. “On 9 May 2020, the Ministry [of Health] conducted 81 tests for Covid-19 from travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia,” a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

