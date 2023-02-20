Masemola, SA’s top cop, insists that progress is being made against gun violence.

Over 7,000 people were murdered between October and December of last year, with at least 3,000 of those killed with firearms.
Despite an increase in gun violence in South Africa, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola stated that police efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets had yielded positive results.
According to the most recent quarterly crime statistics, there has been a significant increase in murders.Between October and December of last year, over 7,000 people were murdered.
Masemola stated that they confiscated over 4,000 guns during the same time period, with nearly the same number of cases opened for illegal firearms possession.He stated that the majority of the suspects in mass shootings had been apprehended.
“The shootings in the Eastern Cape, the shooting at a tavern in the East Rand, and the shooting in Pietermaritzburg have all resulted in arrests. People are being apprehended “Masemola explained.
