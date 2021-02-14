iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Martinez Steers Villa To Scoreless Draw With Brighton

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Andrew Couldridge

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off a string of superb saves to grab an unlikely point for Aston Villa in a 0-0 draw away to a dominant Brighton & Hove Albion that saw the Seagulls extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

Martinez was called into action early and made some excellent stops to deny Leandro Trossard and Daniel Burn before repelling a late flurry of corners to keep the game scoreless at the break.

With Villa offering little in attack, their goalkeeper was in the thick of things again early in the second half to make a reflex save from a deflected Alexis Mac Allister shot, and despite a slew of chances, Brighton could not break the deadlock and the game finished scoreless.

The point lifted Villa above Tottenham Hotspur to eighth place. They have 36 points after 22 games, while Brighton climbed to 15th in the table on 26 points from 24 matches. 

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Smith Blasts Sloppy Villa After Scoreless Brighton Draw

8 mins ago
1 min read

Gundogan Strikes Again As Man City Sink Spurs

11 hours ago
3 min read

Watson Leads England To Comfortable Win

11 hours ago
2 min read

Wales Edge Scotland

11 hours ago
2 min read

Low-Scoring Burnley Upset Palace With Win

11 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Says Back Injury Much Improved As He Reaches Last 16

14 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic’s Australian Open Record Bid Hangs In Balance

14 hours ago
3 min read

Leicester Earn Comeback Win Over Liverpool

14 hours ago
2 min read

Djokovic Unsure Whether He Will Continue At Australian Open

23 hours ago
2 min read

Calvert-Lewin And Pickford To Miss Clash With Fulham

23 hours ago
2 min read

Tuchel Looking To Build Backbone Of Youth In Chelsea First Team

23 hours ago
2 min read

Tottenham Need Perfect Match At Man City – Mourinho

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Martinez Steers Villa To Scoreless Draw With Brighton

5 seconds ago
2 min read

Smith Blasts Sloppy Villa After Scoreless Brighton Draw

8 mins ago
1 min read

Gundogan Strikes Again As Man City Sink Spurs

11 hours ago
3 min read

Watson Leads England To Comfortable Win

11 hours ago