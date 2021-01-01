Marikana Community Struggling 9 Years On

Share with your network!

Marikana residents say they are still struggling, nine years after police shot and killed 34 miners, the most lethal use of force against civilians since 1976.

Today (16 August) marks nine years since the Marikana massacre where 34 miners died, and 78 others were injured at the hands of the South African police.

Amnesty International South Africa has raised concerns that, close to a decade later, not a single police officer has been charged for the murders while affected families have seen little change to their economic conditions.

The community feels betrayed by mining companies that promised a better life.

Their fight was for a better life in general, but after nine years, their families still live in squalor and face a litany of challenges.

Executive director, Shenilla Mohamed, said that the widows of Marikana and the public in general needed closure in the form of accountability from government.

“It will be nine years since police used live ammunition on striking mineworkers at Lonmin Platinum Mine in Marikana. It is unacceptable that almost a decade later, the families of the victims are still seeking justice. The state must ensure that those who are responsible must be prosecuted and the families of the victims must get the justice they deserve,” she said.

Share with your network!