iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

March Long Weekend of Music & Wine at Constantia Glen

4 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

What better way to spend a long weekend than to sit back, relax and enjoy local live music, fabulous wines and delicious food at a picturesque, boutique wine estate. Constantia Glen is just the place for this.

They are pulling out all the stops with live music on both Friday and Sunday evenings as well as extending their opening hours. Kick start your weekend with sundowners at the tasting room while enjoying the live music from 17h30 to 19h30 on Friday, 19th March.

While you are there, indulge in one of their amazing artisanal cheese and charcuterie platters with their famous rosé jelly, the iconic wood-fired Flammkuchen (flatbread) or the traditional Austrian beef goulash served with Spätzle. Be sure to come back for seconds on Sunday, 21 March with the live music starting 17h00. Follow @ConstantiaGlen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on who will be performing.

With mains ranging in price from R130 to R250 all prepared in the home-style kitchen at the tasting room, lunch at Constantia Glen is perfect for locals and visitors alike, especially when enjoyed with the estate’s fine selection of wines. There are many wine tasting options to choose from and if you would rather order by the bottle, keep summer alive with a bottle of fresh Saddle Rosé or the zesty Sauvignon blanc. At Constantia Glen, there is something for everyone.

In keeping with Alert Level 1 regulations, the Constantia Glen tasting room is open from Monday to Thursday from 10h00 to 18h00, and for the long weekend, the extended opening hours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are from 10h00 to 21h00. There is limited seating so booking ahead is recommended via http://www.constantiaglen.com, email enquiries@constantiaglen.com or call 021-7955639.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Renowned Overberg Reserve to Host MTB Adventure Weekends

41 mins ago
3 min read

Itching to Travel Again? How to Make Travel Plans in 2021

4 days ago
2 min read

British Airways (Operated by Comair) to Restart Victoria Falls Route

4 days ago
3 min read

Now is the Best Time to Plan a Family Holiday in Cape Town

5 days ago
4 min read

Travel Survey Shows How COVID-19 Has Changed the Way South Africans Travel

6 days ago
4 min read

Spend 2021’s Long Weekends & Public Holidays on the Garden Route

2 weeks ago
3 min read

5 Reasons Every Couple Needs to Add the Seychelles to Their 2021 Bucket List

2 weeks ago
4 min read

Four Reasons Why Local Getaways Are Taking Off

3 weeks ago
3 min read

Travel Trends to Watch: Exclusive-Use Properties on the Up and Up

3 weeks ago
3 min read

5 Tips For Finding The Best Vacation Deals

4 weeks ago
4 min read

COVID To Revolutionize Eco-Friendly Business Travel

4 weeks ago
2 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

1 month ago

You may have missed

2 min read

March Long Weekend of Music & Wine at Constantia Glen

4 mins ago
4 min read

How Next Generation Financial Services Platforms are Driving Global Financial Inclusion

10 mins ago
3 min read

Registrations for Africa Travel Week Virtual Now Open

23 mins ago
4 min read

Survey: South Africans Happiest When Spending Time With Loved Ones and Sipping Tea

32 mins ago