March Long Weekend of Music & Wine at Constantia Glen

Share with your network!

What better way to spend a long weekend than to sit back, relax and enjoy local live music, fabulous wines and delicious food at a picturesque, boutique wine estate. Constantia Glen is just the place for this.

They are pulling out all the stops with live music on both Friday and Sunday evenings as well as extending their opening hours. Kick start your weekend with sundowners at the tasting room while enjoying the live music from 17h30 to 19h30 on Friday, 19th March.

While you are there, indulge in one of their amazing artisanal cheese and charcuterie platters with their famous rosé jelly, the iconic wood-fired Flammkuchen (flatbread) or the traditional Austrian beef goulash served with Spätzle. Be sure to come back for seconds on Sunday, 21 March with the live music starting 17h00. Follow @ConstantiaGlen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates on who will be performing.

With mains ranging in price from R130 to R250 all prepared in the home-style kitchen at the tasting room, lunch at Constantia Glen is perfect for locals and visitors alike, especially when enjoyed with the estate’s fine selection of wines. There are many wine tasting options to choose from and if you would rather order by the bottle, keep summer alive with a bottle of fresh Saddle Rosé or the zesty Sauvignon blanc. At Constantia Glen, there is something for everyone.

In keeping with Alert Level 1 regulations, the Constantia Glen tasting room is open from Monday to Thursday from 10h00 to 18h00, and for the long weekend, the extended opening hours for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are from 10h00 to 21h00. There is limited seating so booking ahead is recommended via http://www.constantiaglen.com, email enquiries@constantiaglen.com or call 021-7955639.

Share with your network!