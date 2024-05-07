Massive Rescue Operation Underway In George To Save Trapped Construction Workers

Twenty-two construction workers have been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in George in the Western Cape.

This after a five-storey building under construction collapsed in the town on Monday afternoon, with about 70 construction workers on site.

It’s a race against time for the remaining 48 construction workers trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in George.

Six people have been declared dead so far.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that more resources had been deployed to the town to help rescue efforts.

“We are supporting their emergency services, and our hospitals are on standby. Extra resources have been sent from other municipalities around the province to make sure they have whatever is necessary to enable the saving of lives in this devastating incident.”

Drone technicians, disaster medics and specialist canines have joined the rescue effort in the Southern Cape since the distress call from the George CBD at around 2pm on Monday.

Since then, it’s been a marathon operation.