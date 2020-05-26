Maputo Provides Mobile Health Advice to Halt Transmissions to Health Workers

Share with your network!

The government in Mozambique has launched a free coronavirus hotline to reduce the number of people physically visiting health centres. Callers can dial the switchboard on 110 for information and counselling. They are also encouraged to report people who are flouting quarantine or self-isolation guidance. Six doctors will work in shifts and the health ministry expects they will receive about 2,000 calls per day. The project costs $100,000 and has been financed by international partners. The switchboard is installed inside the Mavalane General Hospital on the outskirts of the capital, Maputo. The Mozambican government hopes to open similar services in two other cities: Beira in the centre, and Nampula in the north.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!