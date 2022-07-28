Maputo Comes Down Hard on Man Trying to Sell Kids

A father who allegedly wanted to sell his three children with albinism was arrested in Mozambique while negotiating over the price, police have said. The man, 39, and his brother, 34, were arrested in the western Tete province. They have denied the accusation, according to police. People living with albinism have been killed in the country for their body parts, which are used for ritual purposes. Police spokesman Feliciano da Câmara said two supposed buyers were also in police custody. He said the three children, aged between nine and 16, were taken from their home and held in captivity while negotiations over their price were ongoing. “The sale was to be made for over $39,100… We took steps and located the two individuals in Angónia who confirmed plans for the deal,” he added.

SOURCE: BBC

