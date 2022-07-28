Maputo Comes Down Hard on Man Trying to Sell Kids

A father who allegedly wanted to sell his three children with albinism was arrested in Mozambique while negotiating over the price, police have said. The man, 39, and his brother, 34, were arrested in the western Tete province. They have denied the accusation, according to police. People living with albinism have been killed in the country for their body parts, which are used for ritual purposes. Police spokesman Feliciano da Câmara said two supposed buyers were also in police custody. He said the three children, aged between nine and 16, were taken from their home and held in captivity while negotiations over their price were ongoing. “The sale was to be made for over $39,100… We took steps and located the two individuals in Angónia who confirmed plans for the deal,” he added.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
Banyana Banyana Victory Spurs Gender Parity Debate
Airtel Africa Spends $40 million on New Spectrum Licence in Preparation for 5G Rollout in Kenya
Solution to Help African Merchants Sell Online from their Smartphone
Rwanda Finds that Banning Skin Bleaching is Difficult to Monitor
A Big Pink Diamond of 170 Carats has been Discovered in Angola
Tunisia Set to Go Down the Path of a Singular Voice
Nigeria’s Rainy Day Oil Revenue Plunges by 10,000%
Ghana has to Pay for Power it Can’t Sell, Plunging the Energy Utilities into Debt
Anti-UN Protests in the Eastern Cities of Goma and Butembo Turn Violent
African Picks for the Best Luxury Hotel Bathrooms around the World
Africa’s Only International Camellia Garden of Excellence
One of the Best Destinations in Africa for Wildlife Lovers