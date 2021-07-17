iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mapping Out Africa’s Economic Recovery Plan

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Several African leaders on Thursday attended the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa summit in Abidjan to discuss ways to support economic recovery on the continent after the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many countries, already seeing little growth, have been forced to roll back restrictions due to rising virus cases, affecting revenues and jobs. The leaders of Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritania, Madagascar, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, and Uganda were expected to attend. An official of the IDA, a World Bank fund that provides loans and grants to poor and developing countries spoke about the need to ramp up vaccinations in Africa. “We are far from the target to vaccinate 40% of the population by the end of this year and 60% by the middle of next year,” said Axel van Trotsenburg, the World Bank’s director of operations. The continent has administered just 57 million vaccines and only 1.2% of its population of 1.3 billion is fully vaccinated, according to the African Union’s Centres for Disease Control (CDC). IDA is one of the largest sources of funding for fighting extreme poverty in the world’s lowest-income countries.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Complexity of the IMF’s Programmes

2 mins ago
1 min read

Potential for Public-private Partnerships between Uganda’s Steel Companies and Development Firms

3 mins ago
2 min read

Africa’s Digital Divide is Narrowing but the Cost of Internet is Struggling to Come Down

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Sectors that will Champion Africa’s Single Market Vision

6 mins ago
2 min read

South Africa Faces a Long Haul to Rebuild the Economy and Battered Investor Confidence

8 mins ago
1 min read

Safari ‘Sweet Spot’ – the Ultimate Combination of Wild and Luxury

1 day ago
1 min read

Tanzania Charges Mobile Transactions

1 day ago
1 min read

Slow Uptake of 5G Technology on the Continent

1 day ago
1 min read

Foreign-led Scramble for the Continent’s Natural Resources

1 day ago
1 min read

Mapping Out Africa’s Economic Recovery Plan

1 day ago
1 min read

Fighting for Harare’s Majestic Herd

1 day ago
1 min read

Unabated Abuse in Libya’s Migrant Centres

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mapping Out Africa’s Economic Recovery Plan

8 seconds ago
1 min read

The Complexity of the IMF’s Programmes

2 mins ago
1 min read

Potential for Public-private Partnerships between Uganda’s Steel Companies and Development Firms

3 mins ago
2 min read

Africa’s Digital Divide is Narrowing but the Cost of Internet is Struggling to Come Down

5 mins ago