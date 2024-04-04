Mapisa-Nqakula Should’ve Resigned Immediately, Instead Of Trying To Delay Arrest – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that instead of trying to interfere with justice, former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, should have resigned from Parliament immediately when corruption allegations were levelled against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down on Wednesday.

She is accused of receiving more than R4 million in kickbacks during her time as defence minister.

The EFF said Mapisa-Nqakula’s attempt to interdict her arrest was a delaying tactic, which also interfered with police efficiently doing their job.

The EFF’s Mzwanele Manyi also questioned her credibility.

“Her track record as a Speaker is very disastrous. She presided over shielding Ramaphosa from Phala Phala. The whole secret ballot vote that would have dealt with Ramaphosa, she presented that.”

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) also weighed in, saying she should have not wasted time by trying to delay her arrest.