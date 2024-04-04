Mapisa-Nqakula Must Still Answer For Hiking Parly Secretary’s Salary Without Consultation – DA

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula may have left Parliament under a cloud but the Democratic Alliance (DA) says she still needs to answer for unilaterally hiking the salary of the secretary of Parliament without MPs’ knowledge.



At the time of her resignation on Wednesday, Mapisa-Nqakula was facing at least two separate internal probes from two parliamentary committees – one related to the alleged corruption she’s being charged with on Thursday.



The DA also wants the House to elect a new Speaker to preside over Parliament until the elections.



Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation is the first from a National Assembly Speaker in the past 30 years.



The DA says Mapisa-Nqakula cannot be let off the hook for approving a 70% increase in the salary of secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, without consultation.



The powers and privileges committee is handling this probe, which also involves chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo.



DA chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, says Mapisa-Nqakula’s role must still be explained, and an update into the investigation is necessary.



“Should she have been found to have contravened the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act, she can still be charged criminally as an ordinary citizen.”



Meanwhile, Gwarube says that a new Speaker has to be elected, although the House rules do provide for the deputy to act in the absence of a Speaker.



“This is particularly important because Parliament has important business that still needs to be concluded before the sixth Parliament term expires on the 21st of May this year.”



The ANC has said Lechesa Tsenoli will continue as acting Speaker unless announced otherwise.